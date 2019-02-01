Fiat Chrysler US auto sales rise 2 percent in January

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in U.S. auto sales for January, helped by higher demand for its Ram pick-up trucks.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The automaker said it sold 136,082 vehicles last month, compared with 132,803 units a year earlier.

