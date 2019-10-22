Fidelity drops Ken Fisher's investment firm over comments

A Fidelity Investments spokesman said on Monday it has dropped Fisher Investments as a money manager over allegedly sexist comments the firm's leader Kenneth Fisher made at a conference last week.

Fisher had managed US$500 million in the US$8 billion Fidelity Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund, a mandate the Boston firm said last week was under review.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)