Fidelity drops Ken Fisher's investment firm over comments

Fidelity drops Ken Fisher's investment firm over comments

A Fidelity Investments spokesman said on Monday it has dropped Fisher Investments as a money manager over allegedly sexist comments the firm's leader Kenneth Fisher made at a conference last week.

Kenneth Fisher, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Fisher Investments, speaks at the Reuters Investm
FILE PHOTO: Kenneth Fisher, the founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Investments, speaks at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fisher had managed US$500 million in the US$8 billion Fidelity Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund, a mandate the Boston firm said last week was under review.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

