Fidelity reviewing ties with Ken Fisher after 'inappropriate' comments

Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it is reviewing its relationship with Ken Fisher after the investment firm leader made "highly inappropriate comments" at a conference last week.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Fidelity Investments office in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

"The views he expressed do not align in any way with our company's values," Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said in a telephone interview. Fisher Investments manages about US$500 million within the Fidelity Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund .

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

Source: Reuters

