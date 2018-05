U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp on Monday said it would buy MB Financial Inc in a deal valued at about US$4.7 billion.

About 90 percent of the consideration will be in

stock with the rest in cash, the company said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)