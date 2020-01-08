Finablr sees no financial hit after Sodinokibi ransomware crippled Travelex systems

Finablr Plc said on Wednesday it did not expect a material financial impact after its foreign exchange firm Travelex was hit by a ransomware known as Sodinokibi that forced it to take its systems offline at the end of December.

REUTERS: Finablr Plc said on Wednesday it did not expect a material financial impact after its foreign exchange firm Travelex was hit by a ransomware known as Sodinokibi that forced it to take its systems offline at the end of December.

Travelex had contained the spread of the ransomware, also known as REvil, United Arab Emirates-based payment solutions business Finablr said.

Sodinokibi is a name for a family of ransomware that targets Windows systems. It encrypts important files and asks for a ransom to decrypt them.

Travelex has also confirmed that there is no evidence that structured personal customer data has been encrypted, and that there is still no evidence that any data has been stolen, Finablr said.

It added that it is in talks with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police, who are conducting their own criminal investigations, as well as its regulators across the world.

Travelex, which had computer specialists and external cybersecurity experts work on isolating the virus, is gradually restoring a number of internal systems and is working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible.

Global companies are increasingly facing ransom-demanding hackers who cripple businesses' technology systems and only stop after receiving substantial payments.

These hackers use malicious programs known as ransomware to take down systems controlling everything from supply chains to payments to manufacturing. The hackers have grown more sophisticated during the past year, cybersecurity experts say, shifting from individuals and mom-and-pop operations to larger companies that can afford bigger ransoms.

In August, hundreds of dental offices around the United States found they could no longer access their patient records because of a Sodinokibi attack, according to Malwarebytes, which sells cybersecurity software.

Finablr's other six brands - UAE Exchange, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto and Swych, are not affected and are operating normally, it said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Louise Heavens)