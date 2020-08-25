Finnair to cut up to 1,000 jobs

Business

Finnair to cut up to 1,000 jobs

Finnair plans to cut up to 1,000 jobs, about 15per cent of its workforce, while continuing long-term temporary layoffs for thousands in Finland, it said on Tuesday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A Finnair Airbus A320 aircraft at Manchester Airport in Britain
FILE PHOTO: A Finnair Airbus A320-200 aircraft prepares to take off from Manchester Airport, Britain September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Separately, Finnair said it has raised its annual savings target to 100 million euros (US$118 million) from 80 million euros after a review of potential savings.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

