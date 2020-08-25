Finnair to cut up to 1,000 jobs

Finnair plans to cut up to 1,000 jobs, about 15per cent of its workforce, while continuing long-term temporary layoffs for thousands in Finland, it said on Tuesday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Finnair said it has raised its annual savings target to 100 million euros (US$118 million) from 80 million euros after a review of potential savings.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by David Goodman)