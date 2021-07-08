Fintech firm Circle to go public in US$4.5 billion blank-check deal

REUTERS: Global fintech company Circle said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal that values it at US$4.5 billion.

The merger with Concord Acquisition Corp is expected to fetch US$691 million in proceeds for the combined entity, Circle said.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are shell companies that raise funds through initial public offerings to take private companies public through mergers at a later date.

Institutional investors Marshall Wace, Fidelity Management & Research Co and accounts advised by ARK Investment Management have agreed to invest in US$415 million PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing, Circle said.

After the merger, Circle will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CRCL."

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

