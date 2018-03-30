FirstEnergy seeks emergency government order to save US nuclear, coal plants

REUTERS: FirstEnergy Solutions Corp called on the federal government on Thursday to issue an emergency order to keep nuclear and coal-fired power plants in service in the U.S. Mid Atlantic and Midwest and maintain the future reliability of the region's electric grid.

FirstEnergy said in a statement it wants U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to order PJM Interconnection, the regional power grid operator, to negotiate contracts that compensate the owners of coal and nuclear plants "for the full benefits (those units) provide to energy markets."

FirstEnergy Solutions is a unit of Ohio energy company FirstEnergy Corp , which operates competitive, or non-regulated power plants, including coal and nuclear plants.

FirstEnergy, the parent, said in November 2016 that it would exit the competitive generation business as low natural gas prices from rising shale production has reduced power prices, making it difficult for its competitive coal and nuclear plants to make money in the current market environment.

On Wednesday, FirstEnergy Solutions said it told PJM it would retire all of its nuclear reactors in Ohio and Pennsylvania, totaling 4,048 megawatts (MW), in 2020 and 2021.

One megawatt is enough power for 1,000 U.S. homes.

The company also said it was conducting a strategic review of its remaining coal plants and one gas plant, totaling 5,245 MW.

Whenever a company tells PJM that it wants to retire an existing plant or build a new one, the grid operator conducts a study to determine whether the unit is needed to maintain the reliability of the system.

In Thursday's statement, FirstEnergy said it wants an emergency order from the federal government to make PJM negotiate with the owners of the coal and nuclear units because there is a threat to the reliability of the power grid "caused by the premature retirement of plants that have many years of useful life but cannot operate profitably under current market conditions."

"PJM has demonstrated little urgency to remedy this problem any time soon – so immediate action by the Secretary is needed to alleviate the present emergency," FirstEnergy Solutions President Donald Schneider said.

The number of plants retiring, especially nuclear and coal units, has accelerated in recent years due primarily to low power prices.

Over the past five years, six nuclear reactors have retired before their licenses expired due to economic reasons. Ten reactors are expected to shut over the next five years, including the four owned by FirstEnergy.

As for coal, U.S. power companies expect to retire or convert from coal-to-gas over 14,000 MW of coal-fired plants in 2018 after shutting over 8,000 MW in 2017.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Valerie Volcovici in Washington, DC; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)