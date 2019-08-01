Fitbit cuts 2019 revenue view, Versa Lite sales lag; shares tank

Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down 13per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc cut its 2019 revenue forecast on Wednesday, blaming disappointing sales of its newly launched cheapest smartwatch Versa Lite, sending its shares tumbling as much as 16per cent to a record low.

Fitbit in March launched Versa Lite, priced at US$160, compared with US$200 for the full version. The watch, which can track workouts and heart rate, lacked some features such as the ability to store music directly.

The company had moved into the smartwatch market to cushion the hit from slowing growth of its popular colorful fitness trackers, but has faced tough competition from deeper-pocket companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics .

Smartwatch revenue decreased 27per cent year-over-year in the second quarter, the company said.

Fitbit lowered its 2019 revenue forecast to between US$1.43 billion and US$1.48 billion, compared with its prior expectations of US$1.52 billion to US$1.58 billion.

The report suggests that the overall health of Fitbit's business is not as strong as thought, DA Davidson analyst Thomas Forte said.

Versa Lite also weighed on average selling price, which fell 19per cent year-over-year to US$86 per device and missed Wall Street expectations of US$91, according to research firm FactSet.

Some analysts also pointed to the weak performance of the company's health business, widely seen as a growth driver, which connects users with doctors, hospitals and lifestyle coaches.

Fitbit has been partnering with health insurers and making tuck-in acquisitions in the healthcare market as part of efforts to diversify its revenue stream in the backdrop of sluggish sales of its tracker devices.

Wedbush Securities' analyst Alicia Reese said the health solutions segment grew only 16per cent in the second quarter and may not deliver on its expected full-year revenue of US$100 million.

The business reported a 70per cent growth in the preceding quarter to post revenue of US$30.5 million.

For the third quarter, Fitbit forecast revenue of between US$335 million and US$355 million, below the analysts' average estimate of US$399.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://reut.rs/2ynoknd)

The company also forecast an adjusted loss of between 9 cents and 11 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of 2 cents per share.

Fitbit's net loss narrowed to US$68.5 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$118.3 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 14 cents per share, smaller than estimates of 18 cents loss.

Revenue rose about 5per cent to US$313.6 million, beating analysts' average estimates of US$312 million.

The company's shares have fallen 15.5per cent this year to Wednesday's close.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)