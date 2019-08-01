Fitbit lowers 2019 revenue forecast, shares sink 16per cent

Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down 13per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates and lowered its 2019 sales outlook as the company expects weak smartwatch sales and lower average selling price.

Shares of the company plunged 16per cent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Fitbit moved into the smartwatch market to cushion the hit from slowing growth of its popular colorful fitness trackers, but has faced tough competition from deeper-pocket companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics .

For the third quarter, Fitbit forecast revenue between US$335 million and US$355 million, below the analysts' average estimate of US$399.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://reut.rs/2ynoknd)

The company also forecast an adjusted loss of between 9 cents and 11 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of 2 cents per share.

Fitbit also lowered its 2019 revenue forecast and now expects it to be between US$1.43 billion and US$1.48 billion, compared with prior expectations of US$1.52 billion to US$1.58 billion earlier.

The company's net loss narrowed to US$68.5 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$118.3 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 14 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post an 18 cents per share loss, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose about 5per cent to US$313.6 million, beating analysts' average estimates of US$312 million.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)