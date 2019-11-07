Fitbit reports a 12per cent fall in revenue

Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported its first drop in revenue in five quarters on Wednesday as it faced intense competition from deeper-pocket companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , underscoring challenges for buyer Alphabet Inc's Google.

The company's net loss widened to US$51.9 million, or 20 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28, from US$2.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11.7per cent to US$347.2 million.

