Fitbit unveils Versa 2 smartwatch with Amazon's Alexa

REUTERS: Fitbit on Wednesday (Aug 28) launched its latest smartwatch, Versa 2, adding Amazon.com's voice assistant Alexa and online payments in a bid to compete more strongly with Apple's smartwatch.

Pre-orders for Versa 2, which is priced at US$200, start today. The device will also allow music storage and be available in stores on Sep 15.

Fitbit last month cut its 2019 revenue forecast, blaming disappointing sales of Versa Lite smartwatches, a cheaper version that lacked features such as the ability to store music.