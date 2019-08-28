Fitbit unveils Versa 2 smartwatch with Amazon's Alexa

Business

Fitbit unveils Versa 2 smartwatch with Amazon's Alexa

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Feb 23, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Fitbit on Wednesday (Aug 28) launched its latest smartwatch, Versa 2, adding Amazon.com's voice assistant Alexa and online payments in a bid to compete more strongly with Apple's smartwatch.

Pre-orders for Versa 2, which is priced at US$200, start today. The device will also allow music storage and be available in stores on Sep 15.

Fitbit last month cut its 2019 revenue forecast, blaming disappointing sales of Versa Lite smartwatches, a cheaper version that lacked features such as the ability to store music.

Source: Reuters/nr

Tagged Topics

Bookmark