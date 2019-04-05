Fitch says 737 Max grounding to hurt Asian airline industry more in second quarter

Business

Fitch says 737 Max grounding to hurt Asian airline industry more in second quarter

Fitch Ratings said on Friday the impact on the airline industry in Asia from the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets has been muted so far but may worsen in the second quarter of 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Employees walk by the end of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton
FILE PHOTO: Employees walk by the end of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Fitch Ratings said on Friday the impact on the airline industry in Asia from the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets has been muted so far but may worsen in the second quarter of 2019.

Boeing's top-selling aircraft has been grounded worldwide since the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines disaster, which killed 157 people, and came just five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark