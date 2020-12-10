Flipkart and PhonePe have room for other investors, Walmart CEO says

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Walmart Inc's Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart and digital payments business PhonePe have room for other investors and could raise money in several ways including stock market listings, the U.S. retail giant's CEO said on Thursday.

NEW DELHI: Walmart Inc's Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart and digital payments business PhonePe have room for other investors and could raise money in several ways including stock market listings, the U.S. retail giant's CEO said on Thursday.

Walmart, the world's biggest retailer by sales, bought about 77per cent of home-grown Flipkart for roughly US$16 billion in 2018, the biggest deal in India's e-commerce sector where it competes with U.S. rival Amazon.com Inc's local business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As we invested we did mention that our plan is to IPO and that hasn't changed," Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon told Indian newspaper Hindustan Times' Leadership Summit.

Flipkart, based in India's tech hub of Bengaluru, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) overseas as early as 2021, which could value the firm at up to US$50 billion, Reuters has reported previously.

McMillon declined to give details but said both Flipkart and PhonePe could diversify in a number of ways, including IPOs.

"Flipkart and PhonePe both need funding, they're both growing so quickly. There's lots of room to invest and we're excited about being a majority investor, but there is room for other people," McMillon said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flipkart's other investors include China's tech giant Tencent, U.S. investment firm Tiger Global and U.S. venture capital firm Accel.

PhonePe last week said it would sell a stake to existing investors for US$700 million in a bid to help it fuel growth in a crowded fintech market where it competes with Alphabet Inc's Google and Alibaba-backed Paytm.

On Thursday, Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it would triple its exports of Indian-made goods to US$10 billion annually by 2027.

It said the company's commitment to more sourcing from India will include helping develop hundreds of new suppliers in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables and apparel.

Advertisement

India is already among Walmart's top sourcing markets for products such as jewellery and homeware, with annual exports of about US$3 billion.

Flipkart bought Walmart's wholesale business in India earlier this year.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by David Clarke)