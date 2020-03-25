Flipkart suspends services due to lockdown

Walmart Inc's Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The logo of India&apos;s e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture
FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File photo

Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers’ critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

