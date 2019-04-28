flydubai's financial outlook for 2018 unchanged despite Boeing groundings: spokeswoman

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai’s financial outlook for the current year remains unchanged, despite the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"We haven't changed our earlier outlook statement. This of course will also depend on the timelines," she said.

Flydubai operates a fleet of 737 aircraft including 13 MAX jets that have been grounded.

The MAX is currently banned from flying in most countries after a total of 346 died in the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes.

Flydubai has previously said it was cautious after posting a full year loss in 2018 but that it expected to return to profitability this year.

