Groceries on demand: Foodpanda expands delivery services

SINGAPORE: Food delivery service foodpanda on Wednesday (Oct 30) announced it was expanding its services to include groceries, household essentials and flowers.

Foodpanda users can also order convenience products, beauty and baby care products on the platform and have them "delivered to their doorsteps in 25 minutes or less", the company said in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that it has partnered with more than 1,000 retailers, including supermarket chain Hao Mart, Caltex Star Mart, Eu Yan Sang and fine foods purveyor The Fishwives.

Customers can also order flowers from LilasBlooms and Toki, while parents can get products from Mothercare, among other retailers.

"We know how busy and time-starved our lives can get," said foodpanda Singapore's managing director Luc Andreani. "Over the past year, from the feedback we've received from our customers, it was clear that they wanted to enjoy even more convenience in their everyday lives."

"This new expansion is a natural extension of our goal to deliver services that bring even more convenience and experiences to Singaporeans’ everyday lives," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company has also been "bolstering its product and engineering teams", adding 100 engineers in Singapore over the last three months. It aims to hire up to 300 by the end of the year.

The Delivery Hero-owned service has been in Singapore for seven years, with more than 8,000 riders and more than 7,000 restaurant partners in the country.

