Ford, other automakers will stay neutral on challenges to Trump vehicle emissions rule: document

Four major automakers will not take a position on legal challenges to the Trump administration's decision in March to dramatically weaken Obama-era fuel economy standards but want to weigh in on any court fix, according to a document seen by Reuters.

WASHINGTON: Four major automakers will not take a position on legal challenges to the Trump administration's decision in March to dramatically weaken Obama-era fuel economy standards but want to weigh in on any court fix, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The Trump administration in March finalized rollback of U.S. vehicle emissions standards to require 1.5per cent annual increases in efficiency through 2026. That is far weaker than the 5per cent annual increases in the discarded rules adopted under President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ford Motor Co , Volkswagen AG , Honda Motor Co and BMW AG struck a voluntary agreement with California in July 2019 on vehicle emissions rules. On Friday, the four automakers plan to ask a U.S. Appeals Court in Washington for permission to be heard in the court challenge "to ensure that any remedy imposed by this court is both appropriate and achievable," according to a draft of the filing. Other major automakers like General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp have sided with the Trump administration on the rollback.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)