Ford applies for German coronavirus state aid: Handelsblatt
U.S. carmaker Ford has applied for 500 million euros (US$581 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at helping domestic companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
