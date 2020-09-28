Ford applies for German coronavirus state aid: Handelsblatt

U.S. carmaker Ford has applied for 500 million euros (US$581 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at helping domestic companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

