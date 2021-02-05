Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

Business

Ford Motor Co on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to US$29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of US$2.8 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. banner is displayed outside NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: A Ford Motor Co. banner is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconductor chip shortage could lead to a 10per cent to 20per cent loss in first-quarter production.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters

