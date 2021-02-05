Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss
Ford Motor Co on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to US$29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of US$2.8 billion.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconductor chip shortage could lead to a 10per cent to 20per cent loss in first-quarter production.
