Ford CEO Jim Hackett earned US$16.3 million in 2017

Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of US$16.3 million in 2017, while adjusted pretax profit for the automaker dropped US$1.9 billion from 2016, the company said on Thursday.

Jim Hackett (L), President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, speaks at the Ford press preview at the N
Jim Hackett (L), President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, speaks at the Ford press preview at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of US$16.3 million in 2017, while adjusted pretax profit for the automaker dropped US$1.9 billion from 2016, the company said on Thursday.

Including pensions and perks Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May, made US$16.7 million. His predecessor Mark Fields earned around US$15 million in salary, bonus and stock awards, with a total compensation package of around US$21 million.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

