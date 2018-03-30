Ford CEO Jim Hackett earned US$16.3 million in 2017

Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of US$16.3 million in 2017, while adjusted pretax profit for the automaker dropped US$1.9 billion from 2016, the company said on Thursday.

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of US$16.3 million in 2017, while adjusted pretax profit for the automaker dropped US$1.9 billion from 2016, the company said on Thursday.

Including pensions and perks Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May, made US$16.7 million. His predecessor Mark Fields earned around US$15 million in salary, bonus and stock awards, with a total compensation package of around US$21 million.

