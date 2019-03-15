Ford CEO Jim Hackett earned US$17.1 million in 2018

Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of US$17.1 million in 2018, up from US$16.3 million the previous year, while adjusted pretax profit for the automaker dropped US$2.6 billion from 2017, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Jim Hackett, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Including pensions and perks Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May 2017, made US$17.7 million. Ford Chairman Bill Ford earned salary, bonus and stock awards for the year of US$12.5 million. Including pensions and perks, Ford earned US$13.8 million.

