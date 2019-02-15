Ford CFO to retire: CNBC

Ford Motor Co Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks plans to retire and is expected to stay through the end of the year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

A new finance chief is likely to be announced in the second half of this year, CNBC said. (http://bit.ly/2SB7j5u)

A new finance chief is likely to be announced in the second half of this year, CNBC said. (http://bit.ly/2SB7j5u)

Bob Shanks was named Ford's chief financial officer in April 2012.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)