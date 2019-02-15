Ford CFO to retire: CNBC

Ford CFO to retire: CNBC

Ford Motor Co Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks plans to retire and is expected to stay through the end of the year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The 88th Geneva International Motor Show
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A new finance chief is likely to be announced in the second half of this year, CNBC said. (http://bit.ly/2SB7j5u)

Bob Shanks was named Ford's chief financial officer in April 2012.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

