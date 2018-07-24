Ford creates new self-driving vehicle unit

Ford creates new self-driving vehicle unit

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it created a new unit called Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC as it looks to accelerate its autonomous vehicle business.

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it would invest US$4 billion through 2023 to develop autonomous vehicles.

