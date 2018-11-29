Ford Europe boss says no deal Brexit would be a 'catastrophe'

U.S. carmaker Ford , Britain's biggest automotive engine builder, warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a "catastrophe" and that the agreement between London and Brussels should be approved.

LONDON: U.S. carmaker Ford , Britain's biggest automotive engine builder, warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a "catastrophe" and that the agreement between London and Brussels should be approved.

"A no-deal Brexit would be a catastrophe," Ford Europe boss Steven Armstrong told a conference in London. "It's important that we get the agreement ratified that's on the table at the moment."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Sarah Young)