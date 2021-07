Ford Motor Corp on Friday reported a 117per cent rise in U.S. electrified vehicle sales for June, as the U.S. automaker benefited from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Ford Motor Corp on Friday reported a 117per cent rise in U.S. electrified vehicle sales for June, as the U.S. automaker benefited from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement