Ford exiting heavy truck business in South America

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it would exit its heavy commercial truck business in South America and cease production at a Brazilian plant this year as a result.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker expects to record pretax special charges of about US$460 million, with most of that recorded this year, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Jonathan Oatis)