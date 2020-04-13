Ford expects loss of US$600 million for first quarter

Business

Ford expects loss of US$600 million for first quarter

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it expects first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about US$600 million, compared with a profit of US$2.4 billion a year earlier.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The front grill logo of a Ford pickup truck
FILE PHOTO: The front grill logo of a Ford pickup truck is seen in this photo taken in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co said on Monday it expects first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about US$600 million, compared with a profit of US$2.4 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects to report revenue of about US$34 billion for the quarter.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark