Ford expects loss of US$600 million for first quarter

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co said on Monday it expects first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about US$600 million, compared with a profit of US$2.4 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects to report revenue of about US$34 billion for the quarter.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)