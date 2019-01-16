Ford forecasts higher 2019 profit

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday forecast higher profit and revenue in 2019 as global industry sales remain flat.

FILE PHOTO: Workers prepare for the Ford Motor Company 2019 reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

For 2018, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it expected to earn US$1.30 a share, in line with the range of US$1.30 to US$1.50 a share it forecast last October. Analysts were expecting US$1.33 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

