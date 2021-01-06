Ford fourth-quarter US auto sales fall 9.8per cent

Ford Motor Corp on Wednesday posted a 9.8per cent fall in quarterly U.S. auto sales, partly hurt by lower truck sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ford is seen on a 2020 Ford Explorer car at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

The No.2. U.S. automaker sold 542,749 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down from 601,862 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

