Ford in talks with German workers about Saarlouis job cuts

FRANKFURT: Ford said on Monday it had started negotiations with German worker representatives about potential job cuts at its Saarlouis plant following a decision to discontinue production of its Ford C-Max model.

"We can confirm that we are entering into formal negotiations with our Works Council with the objective of ending production of C-Max/Grand C-Max at Saarlouis," Ford said in a statement.

"As we continue to match production to consumer demand, the consultation process also will include necessary adjustments to the workforce at Saarlouis."

Saarlouis employs more than 6,190 staff, but the van segment is shrinking and tougher emissions rules will require costly investments.

"Keeping the vehicle compliant with all regulatory obligations would require a very high level of investment for this model," Ford said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

