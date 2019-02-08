Ford investing US$1 billion, adding 500 jobs in Chicago

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is investing more than US$1 billion in its Chicago operations and adding 500 jobs as it prepares to launch three new SUVs this year.

Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan
The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ford said it is building a new body shop and paint shop at its Chicago Assembly plant, and making major modifications to the final assembly area. At Chicago Stamping, the company is adding stamping lines, the company added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Source: Reuters

