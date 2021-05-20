Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in U.S

Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in U.S

Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in the United States to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout.

The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding. Reuters on Wednesday reported plans for the joint venture.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)

