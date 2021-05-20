Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in U.S

Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in the United States to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout.

The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding. Reuters on Wednesday reported plans for the joint venture.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)