Ford Motor Co on Friday reported a 3.3 percent drop in Canadian auto sales in May.

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co on Friday reported a 3.3 percent drop in Canadian auto sales in May.

Total car sales for the month slumped 17.4 percent to 4,634 from a year earlier, while total trucks sales fell marginally to 28,723.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)