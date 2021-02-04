Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile it said on Thursday.

SHANGHAI: Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile it said on Thursday.

It said that China's electric vehicle industry and government policies had undergone major changes since the agreements were signed in 2017 and 2018, prompting Ford's decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)