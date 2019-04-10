Ford names company veterans to lead auto, mobility units

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co on Wednesday named two company veterans to lead its auto and mobility businesses as the No.2 U.S. automaker shifts its focus to autonomous vehicles and realigns its automobile portfolio.

Joe Hinrichs was named president of its automotive unit and Jim Farley as president, new businesses, technology & strategy, effective May 1. Both the executives will report to Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett, the company said.

"In the past two years, we have made tangible progress in improving the fitness of our business, overhauled our regional strategies, created a winning product portfolio, and are working to transform Ford to succeed in an era of profound change and disruption," Hackett said.

