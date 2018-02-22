Ford names veteran Galhotra as North America chief

Ford Motor Co has appointed company insider Kumar Galhotra as president for its North America business, filling the gap left by the abrupt departure of Raj Nair on Wednesday after an internal investigation.

Galhotra, who has worked for Ford for 29 years and previously led its luxury Lincoln Motor Company arm, will report to Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president of Global Markets.

The appointment will be effective March 1.

Ford said on Wednesday that Nair was leaving the company immediately after an investigation found his behavior was "inconsistent with the company's code of conduct."

It did not give any details on what that behavior entailed. A company spokesman said the review was launched in the past few weeks after Ford received a report of inappropriate behavior.

Galhotra, who has also been Ford's chief marketing officer since last year, takes charge of a business that generates about 90 percent of Ford's global profits.

The company also made a handful of other changes to its senior management team on Thursday, appointing Joy Falotico to replace Galhotra as group vice president for Lincoln and chief marketing officer.

David McClelland was made vice president of Ford and CEO of Ford Motor Credit Company, Stuart Rowley vice president and chief operating officer for Ford North America and John Lawler vice president, Strategy, Ford Motor Company.

Cathy O’Callaghan was appointed vice president and corporate controller, and CFO, Global Markets.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Shailesh Kuber)