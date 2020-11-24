Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it has ordered a dozen ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in a move to ensure the U.S. automaker's workers have access to vaccines when they are rolled out nationally.

"We're doing this so that we can make the vaccine available to our employees on a voluntary basis," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

