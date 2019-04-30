Ford partners with Amazon to allow package deliveries to owners' cars

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it partnered with Amazon.com Inc to allow members of the ecommerce company's loyalty club Prime to deliver packages to their cars when they are not at home.

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it partnered with Amazon.com Inc to allow members of the ecommerce company's loyalty club Prime to deliver packages to their cars when they are not at home.

The world's largest online retailer last year started rolling out a program in the United States to deliver packages to its members' parked cars, as part of a drive to leave parcels where they cannot be easily stolen.

Advertisement

The 'Key by Amazon In-Car delivery' offering will be available for owners of select Ford 2017 and later model vehicles equipped with connectivity service, as well as for owners of Lincoln 2018 and later model cars, Ford said https://medium.com/@ford/flipping-the-script-how-ford-is-bringing-more-services-directly-to-your-car-de468615e798.

"It's a convenient, secure way to ensure your packages are delivered directly to you when you are out for the day, anticipating bad weather or wondering if your package is safe," the automaker said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)