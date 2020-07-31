Ford posts quarterly profit thanks to VW investment in Argo

REUTERS: Ford on Thursday (Jul 30) posted a quarterly profit thanks to an investment by Volkswagen in the No 2 US automaker's self-driving Argo unit, offsetting the impact of a production shutdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford reported net income in the second quarter of US$1.1 billion, or 28 cents a share, compared with a profit of US$100 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Ford posted a second-quarter operating loss of US$1.9 billion, or 35 cents a share.



