Ford posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, forecasts full-year profit

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong U.S. demand for pickups and SUVs, and forecast a full-year profit instead of a loss, sending shares up nearly 6per cent in after-hours trading.

Ford reported net income in the third quarter of US$2.4 billion, or 60 cents a share, compared with US$400 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Ford's profit was US$3.6 billion, or 65 cents a share, topping the 19 cents analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected.

Ford said it fully repaid US$15 billion in revolving credit loans and ended the quarter with nearly US$30 billion in cash and more than US$45 billion of liquidity.

The company's adjusted EBIT margin in the quarter was 9.7per cent, with a full-year target of 8per cent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler reported that its operating profit rose 26per cent to a record 2.544 billion euros in North America, with a record 13.8per cent margin.

Ford said fourth-quarter launches of key new products - a redesigned F-150 pickup, the Mustang Mach-E SUV and Bronco Sport SUV - remain "on track."

Ford said in July that it expected a pretax profit of between US$500 million and US$1.5 billion in the third quarter and a loss for the fourth quarter as well as for the full year.

Ford shares were up 5.7per cent at US$8.15 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)