Ford recalls 3,968 cars over clutch pressure plate issue: regulator

Russia's standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the recall of 3,968 Ford cars sold between 2011 and 2016.

The cars, including the Focus, C-Max, Mondeo and Kuga models were recalled because of a possible issue with the clutch pressure plates, the agency said.

