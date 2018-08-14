Ford recalls 3,968 cars over clutch pressure plate issue: regulator

Russia's standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the recall of 3,968 Ford cars sold between 2011 and 2016.

The cars, including the Focus, C-Max, Mondeo and Kuga models were recalled because of a possible issue with the clutch pressure plates, the agency said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Polina Ivanova)