Ford resumes political donations after review

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co's political action committee is resuming making political donations and will not rule out making donations to Republican lawmakers that voted against President Joe Biden's election certification on Jan. 6, according to a letter from Ford seen by Reuters.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker in January had suspended all donations pending a review and is resuming them effective Thursday. In the letter seen by Reuters, the company said it was opting against a blanket ban on Republican lawmakers who voted against Biden's certification and will vet "candidates and committees on an individual basis."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)