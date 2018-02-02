Ford's China JV to recall 567,167 vehicles: quality watchdog
BEIJING: Ford Motor's China joint venture will recall 567,167 vehicles from Feb. 25, China's quality watchdog said on Friday.
The recall is due to some brake-related problems, according to a statement posted on the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine's website.
