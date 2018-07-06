Ford's China vehicle sales in June slide 38 percent year-on-year

Ford Motor Co’s China vehicle sales slumped 38 percent in June from a year earlier to 62,057 vehicles, the company said on Friday.

BEIJING: Ford Motor Co’s China vehicle sales slumped 38 percent in June from a year earlier to 62,057 vehicles, the company said on Friday.

That took sales for the first half of the year to 400,443 vehicles, down 25 percent from the same period a year ago.

