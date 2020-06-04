Ford's China ventures increase May sales as market rebounds

BEIJING: Ford Motor's China ventures have reported year-on-year sales growth for May in a sign of how the world's biggest auto market is continuing its recovery from coronavirus-induced lows.

The US automaker's Chongqing-based venture with Changan sold 23,491 vehicles in May, up 130 per cent from a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Jiangling Motors Corp (JMC) , in which Ford owns a stake, said in a filing on Wednesday that it sold 29,008 vehicles last month, up 32 per cent year on year.

Separately, Ford also said that sales of its luxury Lincoln brand in China reached 5,000 units last month, up 22 per cent.

