Ford's second-quarter China vehicle sales rise 3per cent year-on-year to 158,589 units

BEIJING: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales rose 3per cent between April and June this year from a year earlier to 158,589 units.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement that the sales rise was driven by "strong demand following the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)