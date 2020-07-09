Ford's second-quarter China vehicle sales rise 3per cent year-on-year to 158,589 units

Business

Ford's second-quarter China vehicle sales rise 3per cent year-on-year to 158,589 units

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales rose 3per cent between April and June this year from a year earlier to 158,589 units.

A Ford sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: A Ford sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

BEIJING: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales rose 3per cent between April and June this year from a year earlier to 158,589 units.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement that the sales rise was driven by "strong demand following the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark