Ford's third-quarter China car sales rise 25per cent year-on-year to 164,352 units

Ford Motor Co said on Friday that its China vehicle sales rose 25per cent between July and September this year from a year earlier to 164,352 units.

BEIJING: Ford Motor Co said on Friday that its China vehicle sales rose 25per cent between July and September this year from a year earlier to 164,352 units.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement that the sales rise was driven by its new product launches and localisation strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)